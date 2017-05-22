UPDATE: 1 dead, police look for person of interest in Manhattan shooting

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a person of interest.

The victim identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, Manhattan died in the shooting in the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan on Sunday evening, according to a media release.

The person of interest is Steven Harris, 38, Manhattan.

Harris is a white Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, according to police.Harris also has distinctive tattoos to his face, neck, and back of the head.

Police reminded the public If located, do not approach him, call 911.

Police are also looking for a gold Pontiac Aztec that may be associated to this case. The first shows the correct coloring of the vehicle, while the 2nd shows the distinctive back of the vehicle for those unfamiliar with the vehicle.

Police closed Northview Elementary school Monday due to the active shooting investigation in the 600 Block of Frey Drive in Manhattan.

