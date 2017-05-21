Popular Kansas therapy dog dies after surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A therapy dog that comforted veterans, hospice patients and children with disabilities in northeastern Kansas has died after undergoing surgery.

Owner Julie Hoffman tells the Topeka Capital-Journal the Doberman Pinscher named Kiki was diagnosed with lung cancer two weeks ago. Kiki had surgery Wednesday but didn’t recover.

Kiki worked in Topeka for nine years as a certified Pet Partners therapy dog. She regularly visited Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital and several nursing homes.

Hoffman says Kiki could sense when someone was going through a rough time and would console them with her presence.

In 2014, Hoffman and Kiki received the Judith Fellton Memorial Award, which acknowledges the achievements of a rescued Doberman.

Hoffman adopted Kiki from the Kansas City Doberman Rescue in October 2008.