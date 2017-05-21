KHP: 1 dead, 7 hospitalized after vehicle hits bull in the road

FORD COUNTY- A Kansas woman died and 7 were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Saturday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Alma M. Bencomo, 66, Dodge City, was westbound on U.S. 400 twenty-six miles east of Dodge City.

The vehicle struck a bull that was standing in the westbound lane, went left of center and collided with an eastbound Mercedes Benz SUV driven by Phouthavone Tony Thirakul, 41, Wichita.

Alma M. Bencomo was transported to Western Plains Medical Center where she died.

Passengers in the Dodge Alma D. Bencomo, 23; Eleni Rodriguez, 1; Louis Bencomo, 3; Leanai Bencomo, 3, all of Dodge City were transported to Western Plains Medical Center.

A sixth passenger in the Dodge Leadele Rodriguez, 7, Dodge City, was flown to a Wichita hospital.

Thirakul and a passenger in the Mercedes Benz David E. Durben, 55, Wichita, were also transported to Western Plains Medical Center.

Alma D. Bencomo was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.