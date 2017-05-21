Kansas moves toward allowing outdoor drinking districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas cities may soon be able to designate districts where patrons can move among bars, restaurants and entertainment venues with their drinks in hand.

Both the House and Senate have passed versions of a bill that would allow areas similar to Kansas City, Missouri’s Power and Light District, where patrons can leave bars with their alcoholic beverages and move around a common area. Lawmakers are continuing to work toward a resolution between the two versions.

Lenexa city leaders sought the bill so vendors could sell liquor at the city’s new public market, which it plans to open this summer. Supporters there and elsewhere say it will help create vibrant entertainment districts. Some lawmakers were concerned the bill would present a public safety problem and yield more drunk drivers.