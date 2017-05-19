Winds blow over semi in Pratt County

PRATT COUNTY — Strong winds from thunderstorms are being blamed for causing a semi to overturn in Pratt County Thursday evening, injuring the driver.

Paul Clark of Bolivar, Missouri, was traveling westbound on US 54, pulling an empty trailer, when a strong gust of wind lifted the left side tires off the roadway, causing Clark to lose control and roll the truck onto its right side. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the highway.

Clark was taken to the Pratt Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The accident occurred around 5:25 p.m., about a mile west of Cunningham.