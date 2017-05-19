THIS WARNING IS CANCELLED

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HARVEY COUNTIES…

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Hope, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is Likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Halstead around 625 PM CDT.

Newton around 640 PM CDT.

North Newton around 645 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

WARNING FOR SEDGWICK COUNTY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.