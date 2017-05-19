A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RENO AND NORTHWESTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES…

At 427 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles south of Cunningham, or 9 miles northeast of Isabel, moving northeast at 30 mph.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Reno and northwestern Kingman Counties, including the following locations: Willowdale, Langdon and Penalosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.