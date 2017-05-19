he National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Tornado Warning for…

Southeastern Pratt County in south central Kansas…Until 445 PM CDT

At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Isabel, or 12 miles southeast of Pratt, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

This dangerous storm will be near…Cairo around 425 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&