THIS WARNING IS CANCELLED

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON AND NORTHWESTERN HARVEY COUNTIES…

At 608 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcpherson to near Buhler, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Mcpherson, Hesston, Moundridge, Inman, Burrton, Galva, Canton and

Mcpherson Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.