The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Northwestern Reno County in south central Kansas…Rice County in central Kansas…Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas…Southeastern Barton County in central Kansas…

Until 530 PM CDT

At 422 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Ellinwood to Raymond to 6 miles north of Sylvia, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

Locations impacted include…Lyons, Sterling, Claflin, Chase, Holyrood, Bushton, Geneseo, Sylvia, Alden, Lorraine, Raymond, Frederick and Silica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

&&