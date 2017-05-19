Pratt officials investigating woman jumping from a moving vehicle

PRATT COUNTY – Sheriff officials in Pratt are investigating an incident where a woman may have jumped from a moving vehicle.

They say in a news release that at approximately 6:26 a.m. Friday morning, a call came into Pratt County Emergency Dispatch of a “naked woman” on the side of the highway.

The woman was on Highway 54 one mile east of Cullison. Units from the Pratt County Sheriff’s office, Pratt County EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol responded.

When they arrived at the scene, the 44 year old female was located in the north ditch bleeding from injuries that she sustained from jumping from a moving vehicle.

The woman was transported to the Pratt Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation.