Man who broke into Rice County Deputy’s home granted corrections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An 18-year-old Hutchinson man convicted in a case where he was found inside the home of a Rice County Sheriff Deputy was granted community corrections Friday.

Rowdy Doherty was convicted of burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a vehicle for breaking into a vehicle that belonged to a deputy.

Judge Tim Chambers sentenced him to one year on count one and six months on count two, then granted him two years community corrections.

The deputy came downstairs in her home in the 3200 block of Nutmeg and found Doherty. She took him into custody and searched his pockets. She found the keys to her vehicle, a pair of eye glasses and a silver metal lighter. He also damaged a garage door and the walls inside the garage.