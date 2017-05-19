Man convicted in serious domestic case granted community corrections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 23 year old who entered a plea back on April 5 in a serious domestic case was granted two years community corrections Friday on a 2 1/2-year sentence.

William Woodmansee entered pleas to four of the six charges against him, which included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with intentional physical contact, criminal threat and possession of methamphetamine. The state dropped a third count of aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from abuse of the victim including striking her in the mouth, the use of a knife and him reportedly choking her. Other charges include criminal threat for reportedly threatening to kill her and the possession of methamphetamine.

He is accused of battering, threatening and holding the victim against her will. She, at some point, managed to get away from the suspect and made it to another residence. She was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

During the investigation, officers found a pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside of it.

Sentencing was handed down by District Judge Tim Chambers.