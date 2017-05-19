Local postal food drive adds to total

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We have an update on the Postal Food Drive from last weekend. Apparently a lot of residents who forgot to put out non-perishable items last Saturday came through this week. Officials now tell us that the final total from this year’s drive was 27,870 pounds. They added another 750 pounds to the total we told you about earlier this week.

Even before the new total was given, they had told us that they set a new record this year. All of the food collected goes to the Reno County Food Bank.