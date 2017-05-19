Kansas Department of Labor releases April unemployment numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Labor has released the latest unemployment numbers for the month of April.

Those numbers show the unemployment rate for Hutchinson is at 4 percent, while the rate for Reno County is at 3.7 percent. It shows that 1,105 residents of the county were looking for work last month with most of those residents living in Hutchinson.

As far as surrounding counties, McPherson County continues to be the lowest with a rate of 2.7 percent, while Sedgwick County, with its much larger population, is the highest at 4.1.

For the entire state, the numbers show the April seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent. This was down from 3.8 percent in March and down from 4.1 percent in April 2016.

The state’s seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas non-farm jobs decreased by 4,800 from March. Private sector jobs, a subset of total non-farm jobs, decreased by 5,000 from the previous month.