Judge wants mediation in criminal case before trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 54-year-old Hutchinson man facing trial for the armed robbery of Dollar General back in October of last year was back before Judge Tim Chambers Friday where his attorney asked for a continuance of the jury trial.

Leroy Randall is charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Judge Chambers was a little frustrated with the constant delays and decided to try something different. He asked a Pratt County Judge to act as a mediator in the criminal case. He noted that this has never happened with the criminal courts. But he says he will ask Judge Francis Meisenheimer if he would be willing to handle the mediation between the two sides.

Both sides agreed to be involved with the mediation. Chambers will still have to ask Judge Meisenheimer if he would be willing to act as the mediator.

In the meantime, Judge Chambers granted the continuance for the jury trial, which was scheduled to begin on May 30, but then set a tentative trial date of July 11. He then left some room for change if the state has trouble getting all of its witnesses subpoenaed in time.

The case started when a store employee reported that she heard a knock at a back office door. Thinking it was the other employee she was working with, she opened the door and a black male came in the store, stuck a gun in her face and demanded money. She screamed, causing the other employee to come out of the bathroom. Randall then allegedly pointed the gun at him as well. Both testified at the preliminary hearing to being scared. In fact, one thought Randall was going to shoot them after he ordered them to lay face down in the bathroom.

During the robbery, Randall allegedly got away with over $5,480.

Randall remains jailed on a bond of $125,000.