Drug arrests made Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police were busy with a drug arrest Thursday.

Just after 4 p.m., 34-year-old Jose Martinez was arrested in the 1100 block of West 32nd for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, felony possession of stolen property, felony criminal damage, felony interference, making false information and other misdemeanor charges. His bond was set at $14,750.

Earlier, around 2:45 p.m., 19-year-old Anthony Baugh and 24-year-old Devin Wilson were both arrested in the 700 block of East Avenue A for distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and no tax stamp.

Baugh was also arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both of these men have posted bond.