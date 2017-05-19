Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

5/18/2017 Henson Corbin Hart $0 Burglary; AGGRAVATED



5/18/2017 Henson Corbin Hart $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/18/2017 Henson Corbin Hart $0 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



5/18/2017 Henson Corbin Hart $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal, Destroy, Alter Evidence; Felony Case



5/18/2017 Henson Corbin Hart $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Henson Corbin Hart $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



5/18/2017 Caldwell Kelly Nicole $5,000 Failure to Appear



5/18/2017 Elliott Kristopher Jacob $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof; < 25g



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Making False Information



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/18/2017 Martinez Jose Ernesto $14,750 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Wilson Devin Allyn Scott $0 Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 100g to < 1Kg



5/18/2017 Wilson Devin Allyn Scott $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Wilson Devin Allyn Scott $0 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



5/18/2017 Wilson Devin Allyn Scott $0 Failure to Appear



5/18/2017 Baugh Anthony Xavier $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Baugh Anthony Xavier $0 Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 100g to < 1Kg



5/18/2017 Baugh Anthony Xavier $0 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



5/18/2017 Baugh Anthony Xavier $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



5/18/2017 Baugh Anthony Xavier $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Mendez Miguel Jose -$750 Failure to Appear



5/18/2017 Mendez Miguel Jose -$750 Failure to Appear



5/18/2017 Mendez Miguel Jose -$750 Failure to Appear



5/18/2017 Cully Chyenne Rena $5,750 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/18/2017 Cully Chyenne Rena $5,750 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



5/18/2017 Cully Chyenne Rena $5,750 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Pate Katherine Dale $10,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/18/2017 Pate Katherine Dale $10,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



5/18/2017 Pate Katherine Dale $10,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



5/18/2017 Underwood Curtissa Monique $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



5/18/2017 Underwood Curtissa Monique $0 Leave the scene of an accident; Injury or Property Damage > $1000



5/18/2017 Underwood Curtissa Monique $0 Fail to Give Information at Unattended Property or Vehicle Accident



5/18/2017 Farnam Victoria Louise $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)





Full Jail Log