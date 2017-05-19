Crossword tickets hold special place in Hutchinson woman’s heart

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Lottery’s $2 Crossword instant scratch tickets hold a very special place in Judy Alstatt’s heart. It was 11 years ago when Alstatt used the $100 prize she won on a Crossword ticket to pay for a marriage license.

“My husband Dean and I were both widowed when we met on a blind date and fell in love,” the 73-year-old Hutchinson resident explained. “The courthouse wouldn’t take a check for the marriage license, so we used the $100 I had just won playing a Crossword ticket to pay for it.”

This week, a $2 Double Bonus Crossword ticket gave Alstatt another happy, memorable experience when she uncovered ten words and won a $20,000 top cash prize!

“I like Crossword tickets because I enjoy puzzles,” the lucky winner said. “But winning thousands? I never dreamed this would happen to me!”

Alstatt told Lottery officials she normally buys three Crossword tickets at a time, but doesn’t play them right away.

“I like to let them sit there so they get better,” she joked. This time, however, she played them as soon as husband Dean brought them home to her. After counting and re-counting the words she uncovered on one of the tickets, Alstatt came to the realization that, yes, she really had won $20,000!

“I would have jumped up and down if I could have!” the happy winner who is currently sporting a temporary cast on her foot said.

Alstatt plans to give some of the prize money to her church, plus pay off her car and buy her husband a couple of nice coins since coin collecting is his hobby. The rest, they say, will go into savings.

The lucky $2 Bonus Crossword ticket was purchased at Dillons 25, located at 206 W. 5th Avenue in Hutchinson.

