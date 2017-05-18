Weather related cancellations and postponements

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Due to the chances for severe weather, several events have been canceled or postponed for Thursday.

Graduation ceremonies for Trinity Catholic High School is postponed until Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m.

The Chalk Art as part of Third Thursday has been postponed and will be made up June 15.

Tonight’s mass band concert for Hutchinson USD 308 has been canceled, and will not be made up.

All Reno Co law enforcement torch run activities are canceled for this evening

All Hutch Rec activities are canceled for this evening

All third Thursday events are canceled for tonight