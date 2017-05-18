TORNADO WARNING – RICE, ELLSWORTH, BARTON COUNTIES

THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Tornado Warning for…Northwestern Rice County in central Kansas…Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas…Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas…

Till 600 PM CDT

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bushton, or 7 miles east of Claflin, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…Holyrood and Lorraine around 530 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Frederick, Odin and Cheyenne Bottoms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.