TORNADO WARNING – KIOWA COUNTY

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Tornado Warning for…

Central Kiowa County in south central Kansas…till 5:30 PM CDT

At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Mullinville, or 10 miles southwest of Greensburg, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

This dangerous storm will be near…Greensburg around 505 PM CDT.

Haviland around 515 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include The Joy Elevator and The Brenham Elevator.