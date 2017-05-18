TORNADO WARNING – BARBER COUNTY

THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Tornado Warning for…Northeastern Barber County in south central Kansas…

till 5:30 PM CDT

At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles south of Medicine Lodge, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. Spotter reported rapidly rotating wall cloud 10 miles north of Hardtner.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…Medicine Lodge around 4:55 PM CDT.