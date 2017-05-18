THUNDERSTORM WARNING – STAFFORD COUNTY

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Stafford County in south central Kansas…

Until 615 PM CDT

At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stafford, moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…Saint John, Stafford, Hudson, Seward, Neola, Dillwyn, Zenith,

Little Salt Marsh at Quivira Refuge and Big Salt Marsh at Quivira Refuge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.