THUNDERSTORM WARNING RENO, MCPHERSON, HARVEY COUNTIES

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern McPherson County in central Kansas…Northeastern Reno County in south central Kansas…Western Harvey County in south central Kansas…

Until 600 PM CDT

At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burrton, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…Mcpherson, Hesston, Halstead, Moundridge, Inman, Burrton, Galva, Canton and Mcpherson Airport.

This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 42 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central

and central Kansas.