THUNDERSTORM WARNING – PRATT – STAFFORD COUNTIES

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Stafford County in south central Kansas…Pratt County in south central Kansas…

Until 600 PM CDT

At 507 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Isabel to 3 miles west of Coats, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…Pratt, Saint John, Stafford, Iuka, Preston, Sawyer, Cullison,

Coats, Byers, Natrona, Neola, Cairo, Zenith, Pratt Regional Airport and Pratt County Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

&&

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central

Kansas.