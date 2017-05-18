Suspect in home invasion involving sheriff deputy scheduled for sentencing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An 18-year-old Hutchinson man convicted in a case where he was found inside the home of a Rice County Sheriff Deputy is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Rowdy Doherty was convicted of breaking into a vehicle that belonged to the deputy. The deputy reported that she came downstairs in her home in the 3200 block of Nutmeg and found Doherty in her home. She took him into custody and searched his pockets. She found the keys to her vehicle, a pair of eye glasses and a silver metal lighter. He also damaged a garage door and the walls inside the garage.

The sentencing is scheduled in front of District Judge Tim Chambers.