THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas…Northwestern Stafford County in south central Kansas…tilL 445 PM CDT
At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Saint John, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…Saint John, Seward and Radium.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas.
