THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas…Northwestern Stafford County in south central Kansas…tilL 445 PM CDT

At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Saint John, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…Saint John, Seward and Radium.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas.