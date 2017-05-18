THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED, STORMS ARE NO LONGER SEVERE.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas…Western Stafford County in south central Kansas…Southeastern Edwards County in south central Kansas…Northwestern Pratt County in south central Kansas…

Until 830 PM CDT

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Zook to near Belpre to 4 miles southeast of Fellsburg, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Saint John, Macksville, Lewis, Garfield, Belpre, Seward, Byers,

Radium, Trousdale, Hopewell, Dillwyn, Centerview, Zook and

Fellsburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central

Kansas.