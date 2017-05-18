THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED.

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern McPherson County in central Kansas… Northeastern Reno County in south central Kansas…Northwestern Harvey County in south central Kansas…Rice County in central Kansas…

Until 700 PM CDT

At 605 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Raymond to 8 miles northeast of Nickerson, moving north at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…Hutchinson, Mcpherson, Lyons, Sterling, Inman, Buhler, Nickerson,

Little River, Chase, Bushton, Geneseo, Alden, Windom, Raymond, Willowbrook, Frederick, Mcpherson Airport, Hutchinson Airport and Silica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and central Kansas.