The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Rice County in central Kansas…Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas…

East central Barton County in central Kansas…till 5:45 PM CDT

* At 438 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chase, or 9 miles east of Ellinwood, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…Lyons, Chase, Holyrood, Bushton, Geneseo, Lorraine, Frederick and Silica.