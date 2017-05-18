THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Barber County in south central Kansas…Comanche County in south central Kansas…tilL 5:15 PM CDT

At 420 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles south of Buttermilk to 3 miles northwest of Burlington, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…Medicine Lodge, Kiowa, Hardtner, Sharon, Hazelton, Lake City, Sun City, Wilmore, Deerhead, Aetna and Buttermilk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.