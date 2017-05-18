Salthawks headed to state for first time since 2005

DODGE CITY
CLASS 6A REGIONAL #2
Regional Semis
Hutch High 8 Junction City 1 – FINAL
Dodge City 12 Wichita South 2 – FINAL
Regional Final
Hutch High 9 Dodge City 5 – FINAL/9 INNINGS
Despite being under .500 at (9-13), the Salthawks are state bound in baseball for the first time since 2005. Hutch High will head for Lawrence to play at the University of Kansas in Hoglund Stadium on May 25 against an opponent TBD. Regional #1 and #2 in 6A are scheduled for Thursday.
SOFTBALL
GARDEN CITY
CLASS 6A REGIONAL #2
Regional Semis
Hutch High 9 Dodge City 7 – FINAL
Garden City 15 Wichita East 0 – FINAL
Regional Final
Garden City 15 Hutch High 0 – FINAL
