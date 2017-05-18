Salthawks headed to state for first time since 2005

DODGE CITY

CLASS 6A REGIONAL #2

Regional Semis

Hutch High 8 Junction City 1 – FINAL

Dodge City 12 Wichita South 2 – FINAL

Regional Final

Hutch High 9 Dodge City 5 – FINAL/9 INNINGS

Despite being under .500 at (9-13), the Salthawks are state bound in baseball for the first time since 2005. Hutch High will head for Lawrence to play at the University of Kansas in Hoglund Stadium on May 25 against an opponent TBD. Regional #1 and #2 in 6A are scheduled for Thursday.

SOFTBALL

GARDEN CITY

CLASS 6A REGIONAL #2

Regional Semis

Hutch High 9 Dodge City 7 – FINAL

Garden City 15 Wichita East 0 – FINAL

Regional Final

Garden City 15 Hutch High 0 – FINAL