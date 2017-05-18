Possible health hazard reported after I-70 semi crash

SHERMAN COUNTY – Health officials in northwest Kansas are alerting residents to a possible health hazard.

On May 9, a semi load of food products was blown over on Interstate 70.

The food products on board were to be destroyed at the direction of the trucking firm’s insurance company, according to a media release.

The Sherman County, Board of Health had learned that some of the potentially compromised food products have made their way into area Sherman County Communities.

They urged residents if they have been the recipient of any of these food products, not to consume any of the products and immediately transport it to the landfill or the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office for destruction.

If you have consumed any of these products, and if you experience any food borne

illness symptoms, please contact a medical provider.

For additional information, the public is advised contact Sherman County Emergency

Manager Ryan Murray at 785-332-8856