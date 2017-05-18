Pie Five closes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As news of a new Sonic in South Hutchinson and new Firehouse Subs in Hutchinson, the area has lost another restaurant. Pie Five had a sign on the door this afternoon saying they were closed effective today.

Pie Five opened two years ago as part of a large push of new restaurants in the area of E 17th which include Rib Crib, Wild Wings, and Panda Express.