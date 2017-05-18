Pie Five closes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As news of a new Sonic in South Hutchinson and new Firehouse Subs in Hutchinson, the area has lost another restaurant. Pie Five had a sign on the door this afternoon saying they were closed effective today.
Pie Five opened two years ago as part of a large push of new restaurants in the area of E 17th which include Rib Crib, Wild Wings, and Panda Express.
Comments
Beverly says
Wichita they can survive. Not so much in this town of poor, over taxes patrons.
Me says
Hard to sell a 6 inch pizza for the price of a large at pizza hut.