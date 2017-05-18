Love’s Travel Stop opens in South Hutchinson

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas residents have a new place to purchase fuel, meals, snacks and more as the new Love’s Travel Stop in South Hutchinson opened for business Thursday morning. The new travel stop, located at U.S. Highway 50 and South Main Street, adds approximately 60 jobs to Reno County and expands Love’s network in Kansas.

“South Hutchinson is located along a busy U.S. Highway, and it’s close to some great museums that attract visitors from all over the region, so we are in a good position to serve motorists and professional truck drivers, as well as members of the South Hutchinson community,” Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s, said. “We’re excited to contribute to the economic growth of the area and we look forward to providing customers with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to a new part of Kansas.”

Customers can enjoy a Sonic Drive-In, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift merchandise, name-brand electronics and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of showers and truck-parking spaces.

The new Sonic Drive-In is the latest in a line of new drive-in formats that demonstrates Sonic’s flexibility in developing creative building solutions to match the needs of local franchisees and the needs of their guests.

Love’s will celebrate the opening by donating $1,000 to the Reno County Veterans’ Memorial. Love’s is also giving $1,000 to the City of South Hutchinson’s Concert in the Park to celebrate Independence Day. The free, family friendly concert and fireworks display takes place at Lionette Ball Field at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1. The donations will be presented at a ribbon cutting held in conjunction with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1964, Love’s has more than 420 locations in 40 states. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, travel items, electronics, snacks and more, as well as a selection of restaurant offerings. On-site Love’s Truck Tire Care centers offer roadside assistance, tire care and light mechanical services for professional truck drivers. Showers, CAT scales and other services for professional truck drivers are also available. Love’s, which remains family-owned and operated, employs more than 17,000 people. To learn more, visit www.loves.com.