Hutchinson daycare center shut down

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Cherished Memories, a licensed daycare home located at 1404 N. Monroe, Hutchinson.

The suspension of the license came about after health issues with the daycare provider became serious enough that it could pose a danger to the center’s clients. It was found the provider had what is called MRSA, a type of superbug that is similar to a staph infection and is highly resistant to antibiotics. Efforts to heal the condition were not successful and it became apparent to the KDHE that the issue was becoming a safety risk for the children at the center.

State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. The order is subject to appeal.