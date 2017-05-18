Dragon golfers struggle on Day 2

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team struggled in tough scoring conditions on Wednesday during Day 2 of the 2017 NJCAA Division I Golf Championships.

The Blue Dragons shot 15 strokes higher than the opening round with a 317 on Wednesday. With a 619 in the second round, The Dragons are 43 strokes behind 36-hole leader Odessa College.

Freshman Jack Lanham shot the low Blue Dragon round in the second round of 78. He is tied for 57th after two rounds at 156.

Freshman Cole Gritton continues to be the low Blue Dragon after the second round. Gritton shot 79 on Wednesday and is tied for 41st at 152.

Doug Rios-Ceballos is also tied for 57th at 156 after a second-round 80.

Wil Arnold is tied for 83rd at 158 after shooting 83 in the second round.

Matt Percy shot 80 on Wednesday and is tied for 85th at 162.

For Thursday’s third round, the Blue Dragons will be paired with John A. Logan and Wallace State. Hutch’s tee times will be from 8:50 to 9:30 a.m.