Community meeting planned for next week over South Hutch fire service

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson will have a community meeting next week over what should be done with its fire department.

As we told you earlier, the City Council will not pursue building a new fire station or an additional service agreement with Hutchinson Fire.

There is currently no mill levy increase planned for next year, according to city officials. The council has expressed an interest in going back to an all-volunteer system if possible.

The May 22 discussion will focus on what level of service the community would like to see.

Residents wanting an information sheet ahead of that meeting can call 663-7104.