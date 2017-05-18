City of Hutchinson phone lines out of service

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – City officials says they are experiencing issues with their phone system and it’s expected that their system will be out of service through the evening, but expected to be repaired before noon Friday.

Updates on the phone system will posted on the City of Hutchinson Facebook page and the city website, www.hutchgov.com.

This does not effect the emergency dispatch center-911. Those lines are still in service. If you have a water or sewer emergency, call 694-2800.