Severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Golf ball to baseball sized hail, damaging winds up to 75 mph and flood producing heavy rain are expected. A few strong tornadoes are possible. The greatest potential for this higher-end severe weather will be generally south of I-70 and west of I-135. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and know ahead of time what you will do when severe weather threatens.

source:NWS Wichita