Wm. Clinton Fricks, Wichita | 1966 – 2017

WICHITA, Kan — Fricks, Wm. Clinton 51, Shoe Repairman, Jack Smith Shoe Repair, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017. Celebration of Life Service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Parkview Southern Baptist Church. Clinton had a passion for racing and cars and was dedicated to his family. Preceded in death by his father, William Fricks, and daughter, Manda Nicole Fricks. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Laurie; mother, Sandra Fricks; sons, Dustin (Gina) Carson, Zachary (Ashley) Carson and Tristan Fricks; brother, Mark (Michelle) Fricks; sister, Tammie (Cliff) Bordwell; and grandchildren, Danielle, Logan and Jaelynn Carson. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkview Southern Baptist Church will be accepted. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary. –

Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2017