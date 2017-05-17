UPDATE: Man jailed after wearing sword into Kansas bank

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in a what may have been an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday.

Just after 9a.m. Tuesday, a suspect identified as David Retana-Garcia, 23, entered a bank in the 700 Block of SW Topeka Boulevard with a sword in a scabbard, according to a media release from police spokesperson Lt. Colleen Stuart.

Security staff asked for and Retana-Garcia gave them the sword. He also mentioned wanting money, according to Stuart.

Police transported Retana-Garcia to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for attempted robbery.

