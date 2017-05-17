Regional Baseball

CLASS 4A DIV 1 – BUHLER
Regional Semi
Buhler 21 Ulysses 0 – FINAL/3 innings
Dawson Dreher threw a no-hitter and Jack Goertzen added 3 hits with 6 runs batted in as Buhler finished Ulysses in 3 innings. The Crusaders finished the game with 12 hits.
Regional Final
Hays 9 Buhler 7 – FINAL
Lawson Schultz powered a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th to make things interesting, but the Crusaders couldn’t finish the rally and fell in the Regional Final.
CLASS 4A DIV 2 – PRATT
Regional Semis
Nickerson 11 Kingman/Norwich 1 – FINAL/6 innings
Pratt 12 Haven 11 – FINAL
Regional Final
Nickerson 8 Pratt 0 – FINAL
CLASS 6A REGIONAL #2 DODGE CITY
The Hutch High Salthawks (7-13) travel to Dodge City Wednesday for a 2 p.m. opening pitch against Junction City (11-9).
