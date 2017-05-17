Program on scams coming to Delos V. Smith Senior Center Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Delos V. Smith Senior Center will host a presentation it hopes will make senior citizens more aware of potential scams.

The program called “Scams and How to Avoid Them” is set for Thursday at 3:30 at the Senior Center.

Officer Stephen Schaffer of the Hutchinson Police Department will host the program and give the audience helpful tips on how to avoid being taken by a scam.

For more information on Thursday’s program, call the Delos V. Smith Senior Center at 620-662-0111.