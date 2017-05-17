Patrick R. Hall | 1943 – 2017

Patrick R. Hall, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2017. He was born March 16, 1943, in Great Bend, the son of Ed and Helen (Linenburger) Hall.

Patrick graduated from Trinity Catholic High School in 1961, and Hutchinson Community College in 1965. He was a retired farmer.

Patrick married the love of his life, Maurine Breeze, on May 10, 1983.

Survivors include: wife, Maurine; brother, Michael (Kathy) of Hutchinson; son, David (Dawn) of Hutchinson; daughters, Amanda Schaffer (Derek) and grandson, Blake Patrick, all of Andover, Gina Schefflein (Joe) of Parker, Colorado, Krysti Brull of Texas; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his precious dog, Simon.

Patrick had a true passion for history and loved to joke around and tease everyone. He will be greatly missed.

Cremation has taken place. At the request of Patrick, there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.