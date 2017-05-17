Parole absconder arrested on new charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 35-year-old man who apparently decided to eat and run without paying at a local restaurant is jailed on a $4,500 bond on various charges.

David Hunter faces potential charges of theft by deception, felony interference, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

He is accused of leaving Applebee’s on East 17th around 6 p.m. Tuesday without paying for his meal. He was caught by employees of the restaurant. When police made contact with him, he gave the name Scott Jones. That name is well known to law enforcement since he is the South Hutchinson police chief.

He was taken to jail. Once inside the facility, officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a back pack he had at the time of his arrest.

He is also wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He is on parole for drugs, aggravated arson, burglary and theft out of Reno County and forgery in Barton County. The Kansas Department of Corrections has him listed as an absconder.

He’ll be back in court on May 24 to hear formal charges for this latest arrest.