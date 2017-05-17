Janet Sue Bever | 1959 – 2017



Janet Sue Bever, 57, of Hutchinson, died on Sunday, May 14, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her family in Hutchinson. She was born on Dec. 17, 1959, in Hutchinson, to Phillip and Alma (Martens) Thiessen.

Janet was a selfless daughter, wife, mother, and friend. She married Jim Bever 37 years ago on Feb. 16, 1980, in Hutchinson. The two proudly raised Jordan (daughter, 27) and Jackson (son, 23) together. Janet was an excellent baker, cook, and artist. Everyone will remember her incredibly creative designer cookies.

She was a diehard Kansas State fan, enjoying many tailgate parties and football games with family and friends. Her smile and ability to brighten everyone’s day will never be forgotten.

Janet graduated from Nickerson High School in 1977 and attended Hutchinson Community College and Sidney’s Hair Dressing College. She was a surgical scrub tech for the Hutchinson Hospital and then later for Doctors Pease and Smith. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Janet is survived by: husband, Jim; daughter, Jordan; son, Jackson; mother, Alma Thiessen; loving dog, Fiona; numerous family members; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by: her father, Phillip Thiessen and her brother, Greg Thiessen.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main in Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, through Friday, May 19, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary in Hutchinson, with the family to greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the Reno County Cancer Council or the Cancer Center of Kansas, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Memorial Service Saturday, May 20, 2017

11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church

1602 N Main

Hutchinson, Kansas 67502