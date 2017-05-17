James “Jim” D. Walden | 1944 – 2017

James Dean “Jim” Walden, 73, of Hutchinson, died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was born March 28, 1944, in Springdale, Arkansas, the son of Donald David and Amy Marie (McQuiston) Walden.

Jim worked for Reno County Public Works with the road maintenance and bridge crew for over 28 years, retiring in 1993.

He was married to Karen Sue Booker. She died June 3, 1979. Surviving are: son, Eric and daughter-in-law Lanelle of Austin, TX; three granddaughters, Erica and husband Ben Waters, Whitney and husband Leon Everhart, all of Arlington, and Aubry and husband Jeff Weigel of Wichita; brothers, Eddie and Albert, both of Hutchinson; six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan and Layla Waters, and Alayna, Leon IV and Alivia Everhart. James was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Paul Aaron; brothers, Donald, Richard, Billy, Kenneth and Carl; and sisters, Barbara Stewart and Lela Marlow.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Steve Gill presiding. Inurnment will follow in Sterling Community Cemetery. Friends may sign his book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

