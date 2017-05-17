Hutchinson woman formally charged in flee and elude case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 44-year-old woman who led Hutchinson Police on a short chase back on May 9 has been formally charged.

Charlette Jenkins faces charges of felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.

Jenkins is accused of refusing to stop for officers during a traffic stop. She then reportedly resisted being taken into custody. She was apparently driving without a valid license.

She was arrested in the 100 block of East 7th.

Her bond is set at $18,500 in part because she failed to appear in other cases. Her request for a bond reduction was denied.

She’s also on corrections for drugs, criminal possession of a firearm, driving while suspended, DUI, and aggravated failure to appear.

This new case moved to a waiver-status docket.